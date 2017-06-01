Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges laid against suspect in 2011 home invasion
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 7:18PM MDT
Edmonton police said Thursday that charges had been laid in connection to a home invasion dating back more than six years.
Back on January 27, 2011, at about 10:30 a.m., EPS said three men broke into a suite occupied by a 38-year-old woman and her seven-month-old baby in the area of 90 Street and Jasper Avenue.
It’s alleged the men demanded money, and threatened the woman’s life.
Initial investigations revealed the identities of two of the three male suspects, they were charged.
Police said six years later, EPS investigators were notified by the National DNA Data Bank that a DNA match had been made on the third suspect.
As a result, police said Bradley Bruce, 35, has been charged with break and enter to commit robbery, uttering threats, and unlawful confinement.
Police said the three accused in this case and the victim were not known to each other.
