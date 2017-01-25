Edmonton police said one person was facing a number of charges after a large amount of drugs were seized from two homes, and a vehicle.

Police said on Thursday, January 19, 2017, officers executed search warrants at two homes and a vehicle – as police searched the vehicle, Police Service Dog Jagger led police to a secret compartment where additional drugs were found and also seized.

The homes are both located on the north side, one in the area of 73 Street and 164 Avenue, the other in the McConachie area.

In the first home, police located 50 kg of buffing agent (phenacetin), with an estimated street value of $200,000, body armor, 100 rounds of ammunition and more than $70,000 in cash.

Investigators found the following in the second house: 3.4 kg of cocaine hydrochloride with an estimated value of $205,542, 1.5 kg of crack cocaine with an estimated value of $91,200, 3.6 kg of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $209,600, 398 grams of heroin with an estimated value of $159,200, and 100 kg of buffing agent with an estimated street value of $600,000.

In the vehicle, identified as a Toyota Tundra truck, police found 195 grams of cocaine hydrochloride with an estimated value of $11,100, 139 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated value of $8,400, 27 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $1,600, four mobile phones.

Now, police said Duc Tran, 32, is facing seven counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and single counts of production, possession of body armor, and possession of ammunition while prohibited.