Charges laid in 2014 homicide
EPS investigators remained at the scene of a weekend shooting at a home in the area of 133 St. and 155 Ave. on Monday, November 24.
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 3:54PM MDT
Edmonton police said a suspect has been charged, in connection to the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in November, 2014.
Back on November 22, 2014, at about 5 a.m., officers were called to a home in the area of 133 Street and 155 Avenue after a shooting was reported.
Investigators determined David Labelle, 30, was shot inside a home, and then tried to get help from a neighbour.
He was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics where he succumbed to his injuries – an autopsy confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.
The shooting was not believed to be random.
On Wednesday, police said Timothy Crowe, 34, had been charged with second degree murder, along with a number of firearms charges.
The accused is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
The EPS Homicide Section is still investigating.
