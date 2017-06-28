Edmonton police said a suspect has been charged, in connection to the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in November, 2014.

Back on November 22, 2014, at about 5 a.m., officers were called to a home in the area of 133 Street and 155 Avenue after a shooting was reported.

Investigators determined David Labelle, 30, was shot inside a home, and then tried to get help from a neighbour.

He was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics where he succumbed to his injuries – an autopsy confirmed he died from a gunshot wound.

The shooting was not believed to be random.

On Wednesday, police said Timothy Crowe, 34, had been charged with second degree murder, along with a number of firearms charges.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

The EPS Homicide Section is still investigating.