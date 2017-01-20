Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges laid in armed robbery at central Alberta store
Surveillance footage shows two armed suspects rushing into the Bayshore Market on Monday, January 16, 2017. Still from supplied surveillance footage.
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 6:00PM MST
Days after CTV News reported on a shocking armed robbery at a Sylvan Lake market that was recorded by surveillance cameras – RCMP said one suspect in the robbery had been arrested and charged.
At about 7:30 a.m. Monday, two suspects rushed into the Bayshore Market convenience store in Sylvan Lake – they were armed, and pointed their firearms at the clerk, and demanded money.
RCMP said a suspect was arrested by Maskwacis RCMP on Tuesday after police received a tip relating to firearms in a home there.
Oscar Jeremy Labelle-Mackinaw, 18, of Maskwacis was arrested at the home, and he’s now facing a total of seventeen charges including: robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, two counts of pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm without a licence, possessing a firearm while prohibited, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three counts of failure to comply with condition of an undertaking. RCMP also charged him with possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a prohibited firearm, obstruction of a police officer and three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.
Police seized two firearms at the home as well.
RCMP are still investigating, and are still working to identify the second suspect in the armed robbery.
