Days after CTV News reported on a shocking armed robbery at a Sylvan Lake market that was recorded by surveillance cameras – RCMP said one suspect in the robbery had been arrested and charged.

At about 7:30 a.m. Monday, two suspects rushed into the Bayshore Market convenience store in Sylvan Lake – they were armed, and pointed their firearms at the clerk, and demanded money.

RCMP said a suspect was arrested by Maskwacis RCMP on Tuesday after police received a tip relating to firearms in a home there.

Oscar Jeremy Labelle-Mackinaw, 18, of Maskwacis was arrested at the home, and he’s now facing a total of seventeen charges including: robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, two counts of pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm without a licence, possessing a firearm while prohibited, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three counts of failure to comply with condition of an undertaking. RCMP also charged him with possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a prohibited firearm, obstruction of a police officer and three counts of failure to comply with a recognizance.

Police seized two firearms at the home as well.

RCMP are still investigating, and are still working to identify the second suspect in the armed robbery.