Edmonton police said charges had been laid in connection to the slaying of a woman who was found dead in an apartment in February, 2011.

Police said Thursday that Dana Fash, 38, had been arrested on Monday, December 19, and has been charged with second degree murder.

The charge stems from the slaying of Jeanette Marie Cardinal, 40, who was found dead inside an apartment building on 119 Avenue and 81 Street on Monday, February 7, 2011.

Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said in a statement that Homicide detectives had identified a suspect early in the investigation, but didn’t have enough evidence to lay charges.

“The EPS Historical Homicide Unit continued with the investigation and submitted additional forensic evidence to a specialized crime lab,” Clark said. “Positive results led to Homicide section arresting Fash for second degree murder.”

Fash is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, January 5, 2017 – he is currently remanded in custody.