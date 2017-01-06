A day after Edmonton police said the Homicide Unit was investigating the stabbing death of a man earlier in the week, investigators said charges had been laid.

On Wednesday, January 4 at about 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of 103 Street and 45 Avenue, after an assault was reported. Police arrived to find a 21-year-old man, in critical condition.

That individual was treated on the scene and taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at about 6:30 p.m.

An autopsy was completed Thursday, and determined Darrian Trevino-Sabourin, 21, died as a result of stab wounds – his death is Edmonton’s first homicide of 2017.

On Friday, police said Kyle Benedict Shirt, 21, had been charged in connection to Trevino-Sabourin’s death.

Shirt has been charged with second-degree murder, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.