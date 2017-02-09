Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges laid in connection to in-custody death in May, 2016
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 11:02AM MST
Edmonton police said charges had been laid in connection to the in-custody death of a man in May, 2016.
Back on May 19, 2016, EPS said Darcy Whitehead, 47, was in a holding cell at the EPS downtown headquarters at about 12:36 a.m. – he had been taken into custody in connection to theft and breach of conditions charges.
Just before 2 a.m., Daryl Saunter, 40, was placed in the same holding cell.
Its alleged Saunter had a small amount of drugs with him, and he provided some to Whitehead – and both men took the drugs.
A short time later, police said Whitehead went into medical distress; officers found him at 3 a.m. when they arrived to take him to a bail hearing.
Whitehead was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics. He died in hospital hours later.
An autopsy determined Whitehead died as a result of alcohol and fentanyl toxicity.
As a result, police charged Saunter with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking a controlled substance.
As Whitehead was in police custody at the time, ASIRT investigated the incident, and cleared police of any wrongdoing.
ASIRT said Saunter had been strip-searched before being placed in the holding cell, and ASIRT found the searches were reasonable given the circumstances of his arrest.
