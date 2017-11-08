Four people are facing several drug charges after Edmonton's largest ever fentanyl seizure in July, 2017.

After a two-month investigation, the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) Unit conducted a search warrant at an Edmonton residence on July 5 and found 67,000 fentanyl pills.

Police seized 128,846 fentanyl pills in total, with a street value of $3.9 million. There were subsequent search warrants at three Edmonton residences, and a fourth one in Sturgeon County, where a fentanyl lab was discovered.

Police also seized a number of other drugs and more than $1 million in cash.

Landen Wisbey, 33, was charged with production of a controlled substance, six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Wayne Tran, 31, was charged with production of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime.

Dennis Trinh, 34, was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Thinh Dinh, 29, was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.