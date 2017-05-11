Edmonton police said Thursday that charges had been laid in connection to a multi-vehicle collision in late March that left one man dead.

On Sunday, March 26, at about 9 a.m., police said a car headed southbound in the centre lane of 66 Street at Fort Road, before switching into the right lane and rear-ending a black car.

As a result, the black car veered off the road, while the first ended up in the northbound curb lane, and hit a vehicle head-on.

The 58-year-old male driver of the black car was pronounced dead on the scene. Three other individuals involved in the crash were treated and transported to hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday, police said the driver of the first vehicle, identified as Abdirisak Hersi, 40, had been charged with dangerous driving, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death, criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Speed was considered a factor in the crash.