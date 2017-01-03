Edmonton police said a man was in custody and charges were pending against him, after what investigators are calling an impaired driving incident that left a number of vehicles damaged Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses told CTV News the suspect, who was driving a Dodge RAM 1500, was doing donuts with the truck in a parking lot, before crashing the vehicle through a fence and into a number of other vehicles – some with the drivers still inside.

Jesse Aronyk said he was going to a hardware store with a co-worker at about 12:15 p.m. when they saw the truck in a parking lot in the area of 156 Street near 118 Avenue.

“He went into a nearby yard of a business and he was spinning some donuts and then he busted through a chain-link fence of one of these businesses and broke that down,” Aronyk told CTV News. “Once he was on 156 Street, the main road, he started smashing into every vehicle in sight.

“He was bloodthirsty; it seemed to me like he wanted to hurt people.”

Police told CTV News at least four vehicles were hit – but Aronyk said at least six or seven vehicles were struck.

Aronyk said he believes the driver took off when he realized his actions were being recorded on video.

As a result of this incident, police temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of 156 Street near 118 Avenue for a short time early Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a male suspect was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. near 157 Street and 121 Avenue, describing the case as an impaired driving incident. Charges are pending.

With files from Matt Woodman