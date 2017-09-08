Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Charges pending after store windows in Highlands neighbourhood smashed
Leanne Korsos paints a panel that's covering a broken window on 112 Ave. near 64 St. on Friday, September 8, 2017. Police believe storefronts on eleven businesses were damaged early that morning.
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 4:15PM MDT
Edmonton police are investigating after the windows on nearly a dozen stores in the Highlands area were smashed early Friday morning.
Police said just before 3 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of 65 Street and 112 Avenue.
It was reported that a female had been seen walking down 112 Avenue and had allegedly smashed the windows of businesses in the area.
When police arrived, they found and arrested the female suspect without incident. Charges are pending against a 36-year-old woman.
It’s believed drugs and alcohol were likely factors in the incident.
A business in the area, Majesty and Friends, posted photos of the aftermath Friday morning.
Photos
The storefronts for a number of businesses were boarded up later Friday.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement