Edmonton police are investigating after the windows on nearly a dozen stores in the Highlands area were smashed early Friday morning.

Police said just before 3 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of 65 Street and 112 Avenue.

It was reported that a female had been seen walking down 112 Avenue and had allegedly smashed the windows of businesses in the area.

When police arrived, they found and arrested the female suspect without incident. Charges are pending against a 36-year-old woman.

It’s believed drugs and alcohol were likely factors in the incident.

A business in the area, Majesty and Friends, posted photos of the aftermath Friday morning.