Child-porn charges against Grande Prairie man
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 7:53PM MDT
Grande Prairie RCMP said charges have been laid against one man, following an investigation by RCMP and ALERT.
Police said officers executed a search warrant on a home in Grande Prairie on March 17, 2017, in connection to a child porn investigation – the investigation was started following reports to the National Child Exploitation Centre in Ottawa over child pornography being shared on social media platforms.
With help from ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit, investigators identified a suspect which led to the search warrant.
On Tuesday, May 16, Justin Doucet was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography and accessing child pornography.
Doucet has been released on bail, on strict conditions. He’s scheduled to appear in court on June 28.
RCMP are still investigating.
