The City of Edmonton will keep the Churchill LRT underground concourses open overnight to shelter the homeless from cold temperatures.

Churchill LRT underground concourses will be open tonight for those needing shelter from cold weather #yegwx #yegtransit — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) January 2, 2017

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -26 C early Tuesday, January 3.

