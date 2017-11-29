The future of the North Saskatchewan River’s Accidental Beach was up for discussion at City Hall Wednesday.

The surprise attraction was a big hit that drew thousands of visitors towards the end of the summer, but its popularity brought headaches to residents in the Cloverdale neighbourhood.

“You really see the city differently when you’re on the water than when you’re even walking along the trails or cycling or in your vehicle,” Reg Kontz said.

Kontz enjoyed visiting the Accidental Beach, but everything else surrounding the phenomenon represented an issue for him and people living in the area.

“Parking, it was a challenge. Sanitation was also a challenge,” Reg Kontz said. “People would leave bags of human excrement on the sidewalk.”

The city alleviated the parking concerns by turning 98A Avenue into a one-way to ease traffic flow and allow parking on both sides of the street. They also placed garbage cans and portable toilets, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with the visiting masses.

City council is now trying to plan ahead to make the Accidental Beach hassle free for themselves, visitors and residents. Options to reduce traffic congestion include a parking lot nearby or a park-and-ride bus.

“It might mean one year it’s there and another year it isn’t,” Ward 8 councillor Ben Henderson said. “I suspect it’s the kind of thing that’s unpredictable, but if there’s a way to make it more likely to be there, I think it’s worth exploring.”

With files from Jeremy Thompson