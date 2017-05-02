Edmonton’s City Council voted in favour of supervised injection sites for the city’s downtown core, but the show of support has upset a number of business owners in Chinatown.

On Tuesday, councillors voted in favour of adding supervised injection sites to existing social service hubs in downtown Edmonton – the proposed sites are slated for the Boyle-McCauley Health Centre, the George Spady Centre, and Boyle Street Community Centre, while an existing program at the Royal Alexandra Hospital would offer it as well.

“The proposal is really coming forward at a time where there’s a critical need for those services in the community, to protect health and safety of people who use drugs as well as their families and communities,” committee member Elaine Hyshka said.

Those against the sites, such as councillor Tony Caterina, argued the sites will add to the stigma the neighbourhoods have as dangerous communities.

“We are not happy, not just me, all the Chinese community…are not happy,” Fred Li, Chairman of the Life and Enrichment for the Elderly Association said Tuesday.

“They had not asked anybody in the Chinese community, nobody knew.”

Three of the four sites would neighbour Chinatown, and business owners and residents claim they were not consulted.

Others wondered why the sites have been slated for the downtown core, saying drug use happens in other parts of the city as well.

The committee found most people who would use the service live near those centres.

Officials said such sites will not be enough to fix homelessness and drug addiction. Mayor Don Iveson has proposed the city work with social service groups and neighbourhood reps on an Inner City Wellness Plan.

“I kept expecting that to come from somewhere else, and I realize now that has to originate from here,” Iveson said.

Such a plan would mean a new centre and a plan to make the inner city safer, and help those who use social services to get into supportive housing.

Tuesday’s vote means Iveson will write a letter of opinion, alongside an application to the federal government. When the go-ahead comes from Ottawa, the responsibility for the bill will go to the provincial government.

With files from Jeremy Thompson