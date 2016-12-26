The City of Edmonton declared a seasonal parking ban on priority routes starting Tuesday.

After 7 a.m. tomorrow, vehicles parked on designated parking routes will be subject to towing or tagging until the ban is officially lifted.

“We are focusing our efforts on arterial roads, bus routes and collector roads so that driving lanes are clear,” Superintendent of Services with Roadway Maintenance Domenic Spatafora said. “We ask that residents on those routes find alternate parking so we can clear the roads quickly and efficiently.”

The city is also reminding residents that the ban will remain in effect until all plowing is complete across Edmonton.

There are currently more than 200 pieces of city and hired equipment on the roads.

The city has not announced details on the neighborhood blading cycle yet.