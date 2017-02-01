

Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton man says he is shocked after allegedly finding a racist and Islamophobic message on his car.



Ahmed Mustapha claims the note was left on his driver's side door yesterday. He says his vehicle was parked in its usual spot on the street and that he has a good relationship with his neighbours.



Mustapha has lived in Canada for 25 years. He hopes speaking out will help others who've also experienced racism.



Mustapha has filed a report with the Edmonton police.



More to come...