

Victoria Formanski





City officials are still looking for answers regarding the dozens of trees found poisoned in the River Valley last fall.

A large quantity of Birch trees along with six Elm trees were poisoned with glyphosate, commonly known as “Round Up.”

Three of the Elm trees survived and are being monitored, but approximately 30 trees died.

Officials said this is the first time they have dealt with a situation like this.

“We need witness statements or some form of footage or evidence in order to pursue an investigation.” said Crispin Wood, who is involved with the Urban Forestry department for the City of Edmonton.

He said that the trees are important for the River Valley for riverbank stability, biodiversity, wildlife and overall aesthetics and beauty.

“We believe it may be intentional,” Wood said. “We don’t want to speculate as to the reasons why.”

The calculated monetary value of the trees alone is approximately $60,000.

The charge for dumping chemicals of this nature is up to $100,000 and up to two years jail time.

The next step for the City is to remove the trees and begin replanting within the next two years.

Anyone with information regarding the event is asked to call 311.

City officials continue search for River Valley tree killers