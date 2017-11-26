The City of Edmonton is reconsidering a new sign that bans left turns in the High Street area.

After receiving complaints from businesses on the north side of 102 Avenue, mayor Don Iveson said the sign may be changed to peak hours.

“Perhaps there is a safety concern during peak hours that justifies it, but the important thing is the city has heard that feedback and is looking at alternatives,” Iveson said.

The sign was implemented to make the intersection at 125 Street and 102 Avenue safer for cyclists.

Businesses in the area have had a rough go in recent times, in large part due to delayed finish to the 102 Avenue bridge last year.