Officials with ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit said a civilian employee of the Edmonton Police Service has been arrested and is facing child pornography-related charges.

ALERT said Aaron Rothwell, 41, was arrested April 7, as a result of a joint investigation by ICE and the Victoria Police Department.

The investigation started in February by an ICE officer with the Victoria Police Department – the suspect had allegedly been involved in sexually explicit online conversations with an undercover Victoria Police investigator, and the suspect had tried to arrange for sex with a child.

Investigators in Victoria discovered the suspect was based in Edmonton, details were forwarded to ICE and the suspect’s home in southeast Edmonton was searched, and a number of electronic devices were seized.

The accused was arrested in a vehicle leaving the home.

He worked in an administrative position at the EPS, and did not come in contact with the public.

Rothwell is facing charges of agreeing to commit a sexual offence against a child, making child pornography, and distributing child pornography.

Investigators said there is no evidence to suggest he had committed an offence against any children, but are encouraging anyone with details on the case to come forward and contact police.

He has been released on bail, and has to follow a number of conditions, including not possessing an electronic device, he can’t be within 100 meters of a facility where children could be present, and he can’t be around children.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance April 26.