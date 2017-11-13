After news of a signal system failure on the Metro LRT Line broke over the weekend, there are concerns over the safety of the problem-plagued line.

On Saturday morning, Edmonton Transit said a software issue prompted a train moving north from Kingsway to NAIT onto the wrong track. That train ended up heading towards another train already on that track at the NAIT station.

The system stopped the train before any potential collision took place – officials said the train was backed up and switched to the other track.

Taryn Oseen is a student at NAIT, and she told CTV News the incident has her concerned.

“It’s a little freaky I guess,” Oseen said. “You never know what could happen, that’s why I always sit at the back of the train, in case it happens.”

That incident came after a system error in October when crossing arms lift at an intersection before the train had passed through.

The City and the contractor, Thales, are investigating the incidents. Meanwhile, trains are moving at slower speeds.

With files from Bill Fortier