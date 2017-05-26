

Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton





City police are trying to find the driver of a grey pickup truck who allegedly fled the scene of a pedestrian collision in southeast Edmonton.



They say a 20-year-old man was sent to hospital with critical injuries after being hit, near 19 Avenue and 49 Street, in the Pollard Meadows neighbourhood late Thursday afternoon.



The injured man was reportedly speaking with the driver of a parked vehicle, before running across 19 Avenue. That's when he was allegedly hit by an eastbound pickup that left the scene.



The man's injuries are described as critical, but police do not believe they are life-threatening.



Investigators have released surveillance photos of a suspect vehicle in this case. A dark grey GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado pickup, with tinted tail light covers and a black front bumper.



Police are also trying to find the driver of the second vehicle, whom the victim was speaking with before he was hit.



More to come...