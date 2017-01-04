Edmonton Transit System users will see an increase starting in February, as some fares will go up an average of about 3 percent.

As of February 1, the cost of the following passes and ticket packages will change:

2016 2017 Adult Ticket (10) $24.75 $25.50 Youth/Senior Ticket (10) $21.50 $22.25 Adult Monthly Pass $91.50 $94.25 Youth Monthly Pass (effective Sept. 1) $71.00 $73.00 Senior Monthly Pass $14.50 $15.00 Day Pass $9.25 $9.50 Post-Secondary Pass $83.50 $86.00 ETS @ Work Monthly Pass $80.50 $82.90 Senior Annual Pass (effective April 1) $128.75 $132.50 Senior Annual Pass (low income) (effective April 1) $55.75 $57.50 DATS-Monthly Pass $91.50 $94.25

ETS said although the cost of some passes were going up, the price of a number of other products would not change: Assured Income for Severely Handicapped (AISH) monthly transit pass, 747 fares to the Edmonton International Airport, and the Universal Transit Pass (U-Pass) for post-secondary students, and cash fares, which will stay at $3.25.

Plus, tickets purchased before February 1 which have not expired are still valid.

Officials said with the increase, ETS fares are still competitive when compared to other cities of similar size to Edmonton: on January 1, 2017, Calgary increased prices for some products, including cash fares (to $3.25) and monthly fares (to $101). Officials in Ottawa increased rates on January 1, including increasing the adult monthly pass from $105.75 to $113.75.