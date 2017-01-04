Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Cost of some transit fares to increase in February
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 11:37AM MST
Edmonton Transit System users will see an increase starting in February, as some fares will go up an average of about 3 percent.
As of February 1, the cost of the following passes and ticket packages will change:
|2016
|2017
|Adult Ticket (10)
|$24.75
|$25.50
|Youth/Senior Ticket (10)
|$21.50
|$22.25
|Adult Monthly Pass
|$91.50
|$94.25
|Youth Monthly Pass (effective Sept. 1)
|$71.00
|$73.00
|Senior Monthly Pass
|$14.50
|$15.00
|Day Pass
|$9.25
|$9.50
|Post-Secondary Pass
|$83.50
|$86.00
|ETS @ Work Monthly Pass
|$80.50
|$82.90
|Senior Annual Pass (effective April 1)
|$128.75
|$132.50
|Senior Annual Pass (low income) (effective April 1)
|$55.75
|$57.50
|DATS-Monthly Pass
|$91.50
|$94.25
ETS said although the cost of some passes were going up, the price of a number of other products would not change: Assured Income for Severely Handicapped (AISH) monthly transit pass, 747 fares to the Edmonton International Airport, and the Universal Transit Pass (U-Pass) for post-secondary students, and cash fares, which will stay at $3.25.
Plus, tickets purchased before February 1 which have not expired are still valid.
Officials said with the increase, ETS fares are still competitive when compared to other cities of similar size to Edmonton: on January 1, 2017, Calgary increased prices for some products, including cash fares (to $3.25) and monthly fares (to $101). Officials in Ottawa increased rates on January 1, including increasing the adult monthly pass from $105.75 to $113.75.