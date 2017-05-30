City Council was supposed to vote on Hockey Canada’s proposal to turn the Northlands Coliseum into a hockey academy, but instead they delayed the decision until they explore all options available.

Last April, Hockey Canada went to council with a proposal to transform the iconic arena into an academy with multiple ice rinks. But last week, councillors received a report that showed renovations would be more expensive than simply demolishing the building.

“I don’t know what the nostalgia price point for people would be,” Mayor Don Iveson said. “A couple of million bucks maybe to keep it, but to tens of millions of dollars, I don’t think that’s reasonable.”

The mayor believes the discussion about the future of the building is premature because Northlands still leases it.

“Technically they still control this building, and I don’t want to, as I said, I don’t want to waste resources exploring something until we actually have control of the building,” Iveson said. “We have to look at all our options under the arena strategy, and we have to look at all of our options for redevelopment of this site, which yes, includes demolition of this building.”

Councillors also voted against bringing back the City of Champions slogan and signs.

“We’ve got a clean slate, now we can move ahead and celebrate what the city is, which is a very diverse, growing, sturdy place to live,” Councillor Michael Oshry said.

With files from Jeremy Thompson