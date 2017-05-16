CTV News has obtained documents outlining the relationship between the parents of a young girl, whose body was found Sunday alongside her dead father in his Red Deer home.

RCMP said Tuesday that the autopsies had been completed, following the deaths of a father and his young daughter in Red Deer – but details on their deaths had not been released.

CTV News has identified the 6-year-old girl as Callie Campbell, and her father as Robert Lesslie Malcolm Campbell, 39. Both were found dead in a home in Red Deer Sunday, May 14.

In addition, CTV News has confirmed the father owned the home where the two were found.

Court documents show he and the girl’s mother, Debbie Hildebrandt, had gone through a common-law custody battle over Callie. In a sworn affidavit, Hildebrandt said: “I consider Rob to be a bully, and is bullying me.”

Records showed the relationship between the two parents during their separation appeared to be strained.

Documents showed Callie moved to Camrose with her mother in June 2014, where she attended St. Patrick’s School in Camrose. Meanwhile, her father had custody of her every other weekend.

The Elk Island Catholic School district released a statement Tuesday: “It is with profound sadness that Elk Island Catholic Schools confirms that a student at St. Patrick Catholic School in Camrose died suddenly this past weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young student and for all the people in our community that are touched by this tragedy.”

The district said grief counselling and support was being provided to students and staff.

RCMP said Tuesday that the Medical Examiner in Calgary completed autopsies earlier in the day, and said the cause and manner of death had yet to be determined, and officials were waiting for further test results.

Police said investigators had completed examination of the scene, and it was no longer being contained by RCMP.

