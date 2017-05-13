Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
CP train derails in Bawlf, Alberta
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 1:00PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 13, 2017 6:24PM MDT
A Canadian Pacific Railway train carrying potash derailed in Bawlf, Alberta Saturday morning.
CP said the 29 cars of the freight train derailed at approximately 9:50 a.m.
There were no injuries and no dangerous good were spilled, CP said in a release.
CP and Transportation Safety Board crews are on site investigating the derailment.
“All appropriate emergency notifications have been made,” the release read. “CP takes this incident extremely seriously and has enacted its emergency response processes. Crews and equipment have been deployed to the site.”
Joan Peterson and her husband live about 300 feet from the rail tracks. She heard the derailment and attended the scene when her husband told her what had happened.
"I did think that it was just the railcars being uncoupled for the grain elevator," Peterson said. "My husband had observed out on the railroad tracks -- he could see smoke coming from the breaks."
Bawlf is approximately 120 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
Photos
A CP train derailed in Bawlf, Alberta on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Joan Peterson.
