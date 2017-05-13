Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
CP train removed after derailment near Camrose
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 1:00PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 14, 2017 10:14AM MDT
A Canadian Pacific Railway train carrying potash derailed in Bawlf, Alberta Saturday morning.
CP said the 29 cars of the freight train derailed at approximately 9:50 a.m.
There were no injuries and no dangerous good were spilled, CP said in a release.
The re-railing and removal of the 29 cars was completed Sunday morning, CP said, and crews are now repairing the track.
“All appropriate emergency notifications have been made,” the release read. “CP takes this incident extremely seriously and has enacted its emergency response processes. Crews and equipment have been deployed to the site.”
Joan Peterson and her husband live about 300 feet from the rail tracks. She heard the derailment and attended the scene when her husband told her what had happened.
"I did think that it was just the railcars being uncoupled for the grain elevator," Peterson said. "My husband had observed out on the railroad tracks -- he could see smoke coming from the breaks."
Bawlf is approximately 120 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
A CP train derailed in Bawlf, Alberta on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Joan Peterson.
