Firefighters quickly gained the upper hand on a grassfire that started in southeast Edmonton late Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said firefighters were called to the scene, at 17 Street and Whitemud Drive at about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said a driver on the Whitemud reported seeing smoke coming from a nearby barn.

When crews arrived, they found the barn was engulfed in flames, and firefighters quickly started working to get the blaze under control.

Efforts to fight the fire prompted traffic in the area to slow down, although no roads were officially closed. Police were called in to help deal with traffic issues.

Crews evacuated a home near the barn; the home was located on the same property as the barn. There were no animals inside the barn before the fire.

There were no injuries reported in connection to this fire.

Crews managed to get the fire under control by 5:37 – the flames had not spread to the trees next to the barn.

On Tuesday evening, crews were still on scene looking for hot spots.

A cause wasn’t clear late Tuesday afternoon.