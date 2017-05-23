Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Crews quickly handle grass fire in southeast Edmonton
Published Tuesday, May 23, 2017 6:50PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 23, 2017 7:50PM MDT
Firefighters quickly gained the upper hand on a grassfire that started in southeast Edmonton late Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said firefighters were called to the scene, at 17 Street and Whitemud Drive at about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said a driver on the Whitemud reported seeing smoke coming from a nearby barn.
When crews arrived, they found the barn was engulfed in flames, and firefighters quickly started working to get the blaze under control.
Efforts to fight the fire prompted traffic in the area to slow down, although no roads were officially closed. Police were called in to help deal with traffic issues.
Crews evacuated a home near the barn; the home was located on the same property as the barn. There were no animals inside the barn before the fire.
There were no injuries reported in connection to this fire.
Crews managed to get the fire under control by 5:37 – the flames had not spread to the trees next to the barn.
On Tuesday evening, crews were still on scene looking for hot spots.
A cause wasn’t clear late Tuesday afternoon.
Photos
A fire in southeast Edmonton, at 17 St. and Whitemud Dr. destroyed an old barn Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- EPS Homicide Unit investigating man’s death in city’s northwest 1
- Alberta woman frustrated with Alberta Fish & Wildlife after moose dies 1
- Risk of wildfires increases in northern Alberta over May long weekend 1
- Dash cam footage captures two vehicles racing on Whitemud Drive 1
- HOT TODAY...WET & WINDY WEDNESDAY - May 23
- Province encourages Albertans to submit ticks for research
- Driver facing charges after crash causes power outages
- 18-year-old man in critical condition after hit-and-run in west Edmonton
- Male struck in hit and run dies, police still investigating
- Two blind animals become best friends at central Alberta farm rescue group 1