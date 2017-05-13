Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Crews teach emergency practices at Hawrelak Park
The Get Ready in the Park event at Hawrelak Park teaches Edmontonians how to get ready in case a disaster strikes.
Published Saturday, May 13, 2017 5:15PM MDT
The City of Edmonton’s Get Ready in the Park emergency preparedness event at Hawrelak Park came back Saturday after it was cancelled last year due to the Fort McMurray wildfires.
The purpose of the event is to teach the public about the work crews do during emergencies and help Edmontonians stay safe for up to a week in the event a disaster strikes.
“We’re available to help people, but the community is more resilient when people can look after themselves for three days, 72 hours,” Deputy Fire Chief Robert Squire said.
The federal government has increased disaster relief spending in the past few years, and last week in Quebec amid the floods in eastern Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants communities to be more prepared in the future.
“As we look to rebuild our communities, our homes, our infrastructure, we’re going to have to think about what we can do to rebuild better, to rebuild in ways that are going to be more resistant – more resilient,” Trudeau said.
With files from Jeremy Thompson
