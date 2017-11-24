At the sentencing hearing for the man who pleaded guilty for his role in a fiery collision in October, 2016, the courtroom heard victim impact statements from family and friends of the woman killed in the crash.

Court heard how Eric Lestar had been drinking at a bar on the north side before getting behind the wheel of his car, and driving at high speed down 97 Street. He swerved through rush hour traffic, and then his vehicle slammed into the back of Joann Christou’s vehicle.

Christou’s vehicle ended up in a ditch and burst into flames – the 50-year-old grandmother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lestar, now 21-years-old, has pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death.

In court Friday, more than a dozen victim impact statements were read, the first from Christou’s widower Brian. His emotional statement described hearing his wife had been killed, less than a year after his adult son had suddenly died.

The Crown Prosecutor is seeking five years behind bars for Lestar, plus a five year driving ban after his release. The defence is asking for a three year sentence, with the five year driving ban.

A judge is expected to hand down a sentence Friday afternoon.

With files from Jeremy Thompson