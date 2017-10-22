

Victoria Formanski and Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A train derailment in Sturgeon County has caused a crude oil spill near the Sturgeon River.

Canadian National Railway said a train headed south derailed at approximately 1:30 p.m. north of Sturgeon Road. They confirmed that 12 loaded cars carrying crude oil derailed, two of them released 50 to 100 litres of product. Environmental teams began cleaning up Sunday evening.

"When I walked up to the tracks to check if the conductor was OK, you could see that some of the cars were leaking," Patrick Potter, a resident of the area said. “Everyone is against pipelines, now there's an oil spill in my backyard, which is not exactly thrilling”

A spokesperson from Sturgeon County said approximately 46 homes were evacuated from the Riverridge and Noroncal neighbourhoods as a precaution. The residents were allowed to return at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Kate Fenske, a CN spokesperson said they will continue to work on cleanup throughout Sunday night with environment emergency responders and the spill has been contained. Repairs will begin once the cars are cleaned up.

"Right now our top priority is the safety of residents and looking to clean up this site here"

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

With files from Nicole Weisburg