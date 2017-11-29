Investigators have released the cause behind a weekend fire that destroyed a bakery north of downtown.

Crews were called to a bakery and a burger restaurant, located in the area of 111 Avenue and 95 Street, at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

In the end, the bakery sustained extensive damages, but the other building had minimal damage.

Officials said Wednesday that damage had been pegged at $2.2 million - $1.7 million attributed to damage to the building, and $500,000 to contents.

The cause of the fire has been found to be the result of unattended cooking on the electric burner of a hot plate.