

Allison Pelech, CTV Edmonton





Alex Muirhead owner of Advantage Taxidermy, located at 10914 62 Avenue, has run a small business in Edmonton for several years. He passed away on January 11, 2017. After his death there have been complaints made stating that animal carcasses are spread all over the backyard and that customers will not receive their orders due to neglect of the taxidermist and the lack of attention from Fish and Wildlife officers.

In a statement from the family Muirhead’s Daughter Alecia Muirhead states: “My brother and I are working closely with Alberta Fish and Wildlife, who have provided guidance and an organization system to return all trophies and items to our father's valued clients.” She went on to say, “We have sorted and catalogued all items in his possession in preparation for pick up, which is why there are hunting trophies arranged in his yard.’

The family told CTV news that he was talented and that because it was a niche market that his work was in high demand. “He was running at least a 5 year waiting list and we have come to learn that he had gotten quite over his head in his final years. His health issues prevented him from completing work at the pace he was previously able to.”

The family has arranged a pick up for customers to collect their trophies on January 29, 2017. They say they are working with Fish and Wildlife to check ID’s, taxidermy records, permits, and plan to only return items which are tagged. All remaining items will be collected by Fish and Wildlife on Monday, January 30.