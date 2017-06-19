Edmonton police released the identity of a man who died early Friday as a result of stab wounds, and said they were still seeking information on the incident.

Back on Friday, at about 3:30 a.m. police said a man flagged down a passing police vehicle in the area of 118 Avenue and 50 Street, and reported another man had been stabbed nearby.

Police called paramedics, but the man died on the scene.

On Monday, police identified the deceased as Brent Jonas Coates, 33.

“We would like to speak with anyone who had contact with Brent in the days leading up to his death,” Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter of the EPS Homicide Section said in a statement. “We continue to encourage anyone who has information about this homicide to contact police.”

Police said Coates’ death is Edmonton’s 23rd homicide of 2017.

Anyone with details on this incident is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).