RCMP said child pornography charges had been laid against a Didsbury man, following an investigation that started at the end of 2016.

Didsbury RCMP said in December, 2016, the National Child Exploitation Centre (NCECC) in Ottawa received details from the United States National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual had uploaded child porn images onto social media – and the IP address was traced back to Alberta.

The NCECC contacted ALERT, who launched an investigation – they tracked down the suspect to his home in Didsbury.

On June 28, RCMP searched the suspect’s home, and arrested him without incident. Investigators seized a number of devices for further investigation.

Police said Jody Hollenbeck, 54, has been charged with possession of child pornography, and making child pornography available. He has been released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court July 24.