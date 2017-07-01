This historic Canada Day will be a little extra special for a number of citizens.

Premier Rachel Notley welcomed dozens of new Canadians from around the world at the Alberta legislature grounds on Saturday morning.

“For us it’s like more able to never forget because every time we celebrate Canada Day we know that it’s our birthday becoming citizens too,” Tess Camiling said. “We’re happy and blessed to become a part of this country … when our family was reunited, we are so happy. When we get our permanent residency, and now we are being a part of this country as citizens.”

As celebrations at the Alberta legislature grew throughout the day, it was a person who became the real attraction.

Canadians celebrating the big day were drawn to an RMCP officer walking the ground. People of all ages asked to take pictures with Cst. Alex Ayres, who was wearing the unmistakable RCMP uniform.

“I love it,” Ayres said. “The fact that people aren’t afraid to approach me and take that photo with me to share with other people – I think it is great to promote that image.”

For many, taking a picture with a Mountie on Canada just makes sense.

“A Mountie is a symbol of Canada for sure, and they defend our nation,” a proud Canadian told CTV News.

With files from Jeremy Thompson and Angela Jung