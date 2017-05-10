Alberta Health Services announced Wednesday that dozens of individuals in the Edmonton Zone had been notified they may have been exposed to tuberculosis.

Officials said letters were sent to 51 people Wednesday, as there was a chance they had been exposed to a confirmed case of tuberculosis (TB) in Edmonton.

AHS said the exposures were contained to two Edmonton schools, and there is no risk to the general public – only individuals who receive letters from AHS on this subject are considered exposed. In addition, AHS said this case doesn’t present ongoing risk at either school.

The letters include details on arranging for a TB assessment and screening, and treatment, if needed. AHS’ TB Services and Communicable Disease Control teams, along with the Edmonton Zone Medical Officer of Health, are working to manage follow-up screening, a routine response to any potential exposure to a case of TB.

In an effort to protect patient confidentiality, no further details on this case will be released by AHS.