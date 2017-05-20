Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Driver facing charges after crash causes power outages
30-year-old Nicholas McGrath is facing charges following this crash Saturday afternoon. Police believe he was stunting at the time.
Nahreman Issa
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 6:52PM MDT
An Edmonton man sustained minor injuries after crashing his Corvette Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the area of 121 A Avenue and 160 Street around 12:45 p.m. Police say the 30-year-old driver was allegedly stunting when it struck two poles. As a result, several power outages were reported in the area. Epcor was called to the scene and is working on the issue.
The Corvette received serious damages. Police don’t believe drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.
Nicholas McGrath was treated on the scene for minor injuries. He was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
McGrath has been charged with dangerous driving and criminal flight.
