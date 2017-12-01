Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that left the driver in hospital late Friday morning.

EPS told CTV News the collision happened at about 11:20 a.m. Friday on 149 Street at about 92 Avenue – and it involved a truck.

The driver was treated on the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, EPS said the driver sustained unknown injuries.

A section of 149 Street, between 91 Avenue and 93 Avenue, was closed as police investigated the collision.

More to come…