Driver in hospital after collision on 149 St.
Published Friday, December 1, 2017 1:41PM MST
Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that left the driver in hospital late Friday morning.
EPS told CTV News the collision happened at about 11:20 a.m. Friday on 149 Street at about 92 Avenue – and it involved a truck.
The driver was treated on the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, EPS said the driver sustained unknown injuries.
A section of 149 Street, between 91 Avenue and 93 Avenue, was closed as police investigated the collision.
More to come…