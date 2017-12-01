Police are investigating a single vehicle collision that left the driver in hospital late Friday morning.

EPS told CTV News the collision happened at about 11:20 a.m. Friday on 149 Street at about 92 Avenue – and it involved a truck.

Police said reports indicated the truck struck a light pole, and a tree, before the vehicle rolled.

The driver was treated on the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital, EPS said the driver sustained unknown injuries. Police later said his injuries are non-life threatening.

A section of 149 Street, between 91 Avenue and 93 Avenue, was closed as police investigated the collision, but was reopened a few hours later.