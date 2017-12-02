Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Driver taken to hospital after crashing against building in downtown Edmonton
Edmonton police are investigating after a woman crashed against a senior's home in downtown Edmonton.
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 12:47PM MST
A woman was taken to the hospital after crashing her vehicle against a building in downtown Edmonton.
Police responded to the crash at a building in the area of 101 Avenue and 111 Street.
She was taken to the hospital out of precaution, EPS said.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.