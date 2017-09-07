After hundreds of speeding tickets were issued to drivers caught going faster than the speed limit on a road in the river valley over the summer, police are reminding motorists to keep to the speed limit.

Over the summer, officers have been conducting targeted enforcement on Groat Road – and issued 465 speeding tickets since mid-June.

Between River Valley Road and Stony Plain Road, Groat Road is a 50 kilometre per hour zone. The speed limit increases to 60 kilometres per hour north of that area.

Of the drivers caught speeding, 43 were clocked driving at least 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit – they were all issued mandatory court summons’.

Police said it wasn’t just cars speeding on that roadway, in three separate cases in August alone; motorcycles were clocked exceeding the speed limit.

On August 6, at about 9 p.m., a BMW HP4 motorcycle was seen travelling 112 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre per hour zone – and ten minutes later the same vehicle was seen driving at 111 kilometres per hour and 123 kilometres per hour, and weaving in traffic. The 29-year-old male driver was issued three court summons and charged with careless driving.

Two weeks later, on August 20, just before 10 p.m., a Honda 929 motorcycle was seen travelling at 92 kilometres per hour in the 60 zone, as officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle passed to other vehicles on River Valley Road by driving into the oncoming lanes and then accelerating to 166 kilometres per hour on the James McDonald Bridge. When officers managed to stop the motorcycle, the 28-year-old male driver was charged with speeding, careless driving, and a mandatory court summons.

Two days after that incident, just after 8 p.m., a 2007 Ducati was seen speeding and weaving in traffic, clocked at speeds of 98 kilometres per hour in the 50 kilometre per hour zone, and 94 in the 60 kilometre per hour zone.

Police said in that case, a 10-year-old was a passenger on that motorcycle; the 44-year-old male driver was issued to speeding violations and charged with careless driving.