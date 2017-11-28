Edmonton police said about five kilograms of meth were seized in early November, and three arrested and charged, following a months-long drug investigation.

Investigators first received information on the suspicious residence in July, and on Thursday, November 9, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the area of 100 Street and Jasper Avenue.

EPS said a female suspect was arrested nearby; she reportedly had a number of controlled substances in her possession.

Officers also attempted to stop a vehicle containing two other suspects, but that vehicle fled and hit another vehicle – EPS seized a number of illegal drugs and arrested the two males who were in that vehicle.

Police seized a number of illicit substances, with an estimated street value of $266,000. EPS seized the following: 4.7 kg of methamphetamine, 209 grams of crack cocaine, 171 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 11 grams of heroin, and 53 grams of fentanyl powder.

A handgun was also seized from the home.

Now, Jasmine Fenn, Shawn Currie and Aaron Bundschuh have been arrested and charged.

Fenn, 35, is facing a total of ten charges, including a charge of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and five counts of breach of recognizance.

Currie, 34, is facing a total of thirteen charges including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, a charge of flight from a peace officer, and a number of driving and weapons-related charges.

Bundschuh, 32, has been charged with obstructing a peace officer.

EPS said more charges are pending, as the investigation is still active.