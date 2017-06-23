A duplex near Whyte Avenue received extensive damage during a fire early Friday afternoon.

Fire Rescue Services found a two-storey duplex fully engulfed in flames in the area of 98 Street and 81 Avenue at approximately 12:53 p.m.”

“We began offensive operations and found nobody occupying the building,” Acting Chief Frank Matovinovic. “We are in the process of putting out hot spots and putting out any residual fire.”

Fire said it is too early for a damage estimate, but the duplex was “significantly impacted.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.