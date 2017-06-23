Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Duplex off Whyte Avenue significantly damaged by fire
Fire Rescue Services battling a duplex blaze in the area of 98 Street and 81 Avenue on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 3:57PM MDT
A duplex near Whyte Avenue received extensive damage during a fire early Friday afternoon.
Fire Rescue Services found a two-storey duplex fully engulfed in flames in the area of 98 Street and 81 Avenue at approximately 12:53 p.m.”
“We began offensive operations and found nobody occupying the building,” Acting Chief Frank Matovinovic. “We are in the process of putting out hot spots and putting out any residual fire.”
Fire said it is too early for a damage estimate, but the duplex was “significantly impacted.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
No watches or warnings in effect.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Canadian Armed Forces member charged with child porn offences
- Police investigating suspicious death of man in north Edmonton 1
- Three in custody after carjacking on the south side
- Oilers GM says Eberle trade tied to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl
- One arrested and charged, after RCMP find drugs, weapons in Parkland County home
- Sears Canada secures creditor protection, to cut thousands of jobs, close dozens of stores 1
- Oilers sign Kris Russell to four-year, $16M deal
- Free admission to all Edmonton outdoor pools, starting July 1