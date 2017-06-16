Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Early morning stabbing death confirmed to be homicide
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 1:28PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 5:11PM MDT
Police said the EPS Homicide Unit was investigating after a man succumbed to apparent stab injuries he suffered early Friday morning – later Friday, police confirmed this was a case of homicide.
EPS said a passing police cruiser was flagged down by a male in the area of 118 Avenue and 50 Street before 3:30 a.m. and he told officers another male had been stabbed in an alley in the area.
Police found the male and called paramedics in, but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
An autopsy was completed Friday, and EPS said it was confirmed that this was Edmonton’s 23rd homicide of 2017.
Investigators are asking anyone with details on this incident to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Photos
EPS on the scene of a stabbing in the area of 118 Ave. and 50 St. on Friday, June 16, 2017.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- RCMP investigating fatal semi-truck crash on Hwy 43
- Olivia, Liam still top names for new babies in Alberta in 2016 1
- Mother, sister of man killed in shooting pleading for answers 1
- EPS release photos of alleged suspects in fatal shooting
- Early morning stabbing death confirmed to be homicide 1
- ‘To us she was Ruth’: Ruth Kelly, prominent business leader and publisher, passes away 1
- After rescue from Smoky River, two ‘hoping’ their friend is found alive 1
- Police issue warning following complaints of fraudulent psychic readers
- Fatal collision leaves Highway 43 closed for several hours
- Police investigating suspicious death, witnesses say stabbing took place 2