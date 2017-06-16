Police said the EPS Homicide Unit was investigating after a man succumbed to apparent stab injuries he suffered early Friday morning – later Friday, police confirmed this was a case of homicide.

EPS said a passing police cruiser was flagged down by a male in the area of 118 Avenue and 50 Street before 3:30 a.m. and he told officers another male had been stabbed in an alley in the area.

Police found the male and called paramedics in, but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

An autopsy was completed Friday, and EPS said it was confirmed that this was Edmonton’s 23rd homicide of 2017.

Investigators are asking anyone with details on this incident to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).