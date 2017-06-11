BioWare, the video game developer based in Edmonton, revealed their first brand-new IP since 2009 on Sunday at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.

The new game, called Anthem, is a shared-world action-RPG where up to four players explore and battle the world’s mysteries together.

“You play as a freelancer and you have these exosuits suits called javelins, which are things that you can equip with unique weapons and abilities and customize them with gear that you can go out and find, or you craft with materials that you get from the world,” BioWare Community Manager Conal Pierse told CTV News.

BioWare revealed the new demo with a portion of Anthem’s gameplay and world at E3 on Sunday as part of Microsoft’s press conference.

“At BioWare we’re known for our great stories and for creating these really interesting characters and beautiful worlds, and now there’s all of that great stuff that people know and they expect from BioWare, and now you can go and experience it with your friends,” Pierse said.

The video game developer was created in Edmonton in 1995 by three doctors, and now they have around 250 employees.

“This is an industry that contributes three billion to Canada’s GDP annually, and we have a great opportunity to grow it here in Alberta,” Pierse said. “Especially with Edmonton and Alberta looking for a place to diversify our economy as we go into the future, interactive entertainment and technology, these are fantastic, great stable jobs. It’s good for the city, it puts Edmonton on the map, and it helps us attract world-class talent from all around the world.”

The full game is scheduled to hit stores in the fall of 2018.