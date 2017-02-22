Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton Fire Fighters camping outside for muscular dystrophy
Steven Dyer, CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 8:26AM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 22, 2017 8:27AM MST
Edmonton Fire Fighters are sleeping in the cold as part of an annual fundraiser to raise money towards a cure for muscular dystrophy.
“We get more sympathy when it's cold, but we'll enjoy the nice weather while we have it,” LT. Courtney Polson, a member of the Edmonton Fire Rescue in his fifth year of participating in this event.
The temperature may be mild, but the annual Rooftop Campout hasn’t been a cakewalk for the fire fighters sleeping on the roof of Fire Station Number 2.
“We got the nice big sleeping bags though to keep us warm, I know it’s been mild weather but it still pretty gnarly sleeping outside,” said Troy Farn, he has participated in this event for the past 6 years.
The event, which is part of the Boot Drive, started in 2005 as a way to support Muscular Dystrophy Canada and to raise awareness for those suffering from neuromuscular disorders.
“Once you meet the families and the kids it’s just an easy cause to get on board with,” said Farn.
“There is no cure for this disease but the money we raise goes towards helping them better their lives, them to go past their life expectancy that they were given by the doctors. It also goes towards research for a cure,” said LT. Polson.
Last year volunteers raised over $110,000, the fundraising goal for the event this year is $135,000.
The event started Tuesday morning and wraps up on Friday, anyone wishing to donate can visit the downtown fire hall at 10217 107 Street or donate online by visiting their website.
