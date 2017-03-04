A 20-year-old inmate from the maximum security Edmonton Institution who escaped during a visit to Fort Saskatchewan Hospital Saturday afternoon has been found and arrested in St. Paul, Alberta.

Douglas John was taken to the hospital Friday night, and when two Correctional Services Canada officers were getting ready to take him back to prison at 1:40 p.m., John managed to flee the hospital.

The inmate then stole a running grey Ford F-150 truck parked at a nearby residence.

RCMP located the same truck in St. Paul on Highway 29 around 5 p.m. and got into a short pursuit before John crashed into the ditch.

John was taken into custody without incident.

The inmate is serving a sentence of three years and eight months for armed robbery, Correctional Service Canada said in a press release.