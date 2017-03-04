Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton Institution escapee arrested in St. Paul
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 5:22PM MST
Last Updated Saturday, March 4, 2017 6:37PM MST
A 20-year-old inmate from the maximum security Edmonton Institution who escaped during a visit to Fort Saskatchewan Hospital Saturday afternoon has been found and arrested in St. Paul, Alberta.
Douglas John was taken to the hospital Friday night, and when two Correctional Services Canada officers were getting ready to take him back to prison at 1:40 p.m., John managed to flee the hospital.
The inmate then stole a running grey Ford F-150 truck parked at a nearby residence.
RCMP located the same truck in St. Paul on Highway 29 around 5 p.m. and got into a short pursuit before John crashed into the ditch.
John was taken into custody without incident.
The inmate is serving a sentence of three years and eight months for armed robbery, Correctional Service Canada said in a press release.
Photos
Douglas John escaped the Edmonton Institution during a hospital visit on Saturday, March 4, 2017. RCMP.
RCMP said inmate John Douglas stole this Ford 150 after escaping from the Fort Saskatchewan Hospital Saturday afternoon. RCMP.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Edmonton Institution escapee arrested in St. Paul 1
- Heavy snowfall causes two multi-vehicle collisions on Highway 16 1
- AHS issues public alert over potential exposure to measles
- Pasieka found guilty on all charges 1
- RCMP searching for multiple suspects in New Sarepta home invasion
- Four suspects charged after traffic stop leads to seizures of weapons and drugs
- RCMP investigating fatal highway collision
- Three movies you won't stop hearing about in March