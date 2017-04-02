Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton Institution on lockdown after two inmates assaulted
Published Sunday, April 2, 2017 12:02PM MDT
The Edmonton Institution, a maximum-security federal prison, is on lockdown after two inmates were allegedly assaulted Saturday afternoon.
Correctional Service Canada said the inmates were assaulted at approximately 2 p.m. They were then treated and taken to an outside hospital for treatment.
A lockdown was put in place at about 2:20 p.m. and visits have been suspended, Correctional Service Canada said.
Edmonton police and the institution are investigating the assaults.
