The Edmonton Institution, a maximum-security federal prison, is on lockdown after two inmates were allegedly assaulted Saturday afternoon.

Correctional Service Canada said the inmates were assaulted at approximately 2 p.m. They were then treated and taken to an outside hospital for treatment.

A lockdown was put in place at about 2:20 p.m. and visits have been suspended, Correctional Service Canada said.

Edmonton police and the institution are investigating the assaults.