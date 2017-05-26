A 26-year-old junior high school teacher is facing multiple child pornography charges, ALERT said.

The investigation began in December, 2016, after the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre tipped ALERT about a social media user allegedly uploading child pornography.

Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) and EPS arrested Marc Daigle Wednesday after a search warrant was conducted at his home where authorities seized multiple electronic devices.

Daigle – a music teacher at St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High School – has been charged with possessing, accessing and making child pornography available.

He was released on a number of conditions, including the inability to work at a place where children under the age of 16 could be present.

Edmonton Catholic Schools said Daigle no longer works at the school district.

ICE encourages anyone with information about this case – or any other child exploitation offence – to contact EPS or cypertip.ca.

Daigle is scheduled to appear in court June 7.