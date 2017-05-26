Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton junior high teacher charged with child pornography offences
Junior high school teacher Marc Diagle, 26, is facing three child pornography related charges.
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 10:42AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, May 26, 2017 11:06AM MDT
A 26-year-old junior high school teacher is facing multiple child pornography charges, ALERT said.
The investigation began in December, 2016, after the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre tipped ALERT about a social media user allegedly uploading child pornography.
Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) and EPS arrested Marc Daigle Wednesday after a search warrant was conducted at his home where authorities seized multiple electronic devices.
Daigle – a music teacher at St. Nicholas Catholic Junior High School – has been charged with possessing, accessing and making child pornography available.
He was released on a number of conditions, including the inability to work at a place where children under the age of 16 could be present.
Edmonton Catholic Schools said Daigle no longer works at the school district.
ICE encourages anyone with information about this case – or any other child exploitation offence – to contact EPS or cypertip.ca.
Daigle is scheduled to appear in court June 7.
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Edmonton junior high teacher charged with child pornography offences
- Police investigating fatal collision north of Elk Point 1
- Man wanted on murder warrant arrested near Rimbey
- Stettler woman living with MS keeps walking for a cure 1
- Cops seeking tips in southeast hit & run investigation
- Crews kept busy cleaning up after massive spring storm 3
- Suspect in fatal hit and run turns himself in to police
- Ottawa to give more than $3M to TELUS World of Science 1
- EPS Homicide Unit investigating man’s death in city’s northwest 1
- Crews dealing with downed power lines, fallen trees during wicked spring storm 3